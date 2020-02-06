  • search
Trending Coronavirus Auto Expo 2020 LIVE Explainers
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    389 persons under detention in J&K

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Feb 06: A total of 389 people are currently in detention under the Public Safety Act (PSA) in Jammu and Kashmir, the Rajya Sabha was informed.

    Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy said detention orders have been issued against 444 people under the J&K Public Safety Act since August 2019 when Article 370 was read down in August last year.

    389 persons under detention in J&K
    File Photo

    At present, 389 people are in detention under the PSA, he said in reply to a written question.

    4 politicians released after 6 months’ detention in Kashmir

    Regular reviews are undertaken on a case-by-case basis and accordingly, extension in detention or revocation is made based on reports of field agencies and the ground situation, he said.

    More JAMMU AND KASHMIR News

    Read more about:

    jammu and kashmir detention article 370

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X