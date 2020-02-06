389 persons under detention in J&K

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Feb 06: A total of 389 people are currently in detention under the Public Safety Act (PSA) in Jammu and Kashmir, the Rajya Sabha was informed.

Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy said detention orders have been issued against 444 people under the J&K Public Safety Act since August 2019 when Article 370 was read down in August last year.

At present, 389 people are in detention under the PSA, he said in reply to a written question.

Regular reviews are undertaken on a case-by-case basis and accordingly, extension in detention or revocation is made based on reports of field agencies and the ground situation, he said.