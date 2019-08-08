370 fallout: Pakistan halts Samjhauta Express

India

oi-Vikas SV

New Delhi, Aug 08: A day after downgrading the diplomatic ties with India over the revocation of Article 370, Pakistan has now reportedly suspended the Samjhauta Express, bi-weekly train that runs between Delhi and Lahore.

The train departs on Monday and Thursday from Lahore. The train operates from Delhi on every Wednesday and Sunday.

Pakistan took a decision to downgrade diplomatic ties with India. After the decision was taken by the National Security Committee (NSC), Foreign Minister of Pakistan, Shah Mahmood Qureshi said, their ambassadors will no longer be in Delhi and their counterparts in Pakistan will be sent back.

Pakistan expelled Indian High Commissioner Ajay Bisaria, minutes after it decided to downgrade the diplomatic ties with India over what it called New Delhi's "unilateral and illegal" move to revoke the special status of Jammu and Kashmir.

This was announced after Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan chaired a crucial meeting of the National Security Committee (NSC), attended by top civil and military leadership, during which it was also decided to suspend the bilateral trade and review the "bilateral arrangements".

Last time Samjhauta Express was suspended was on February 28 this year amidst tense bilateral ties in the aftermath of the Pulwama terror attack.

Pakistan on March 3 restored the Samjhauta Express services between Lahore and Delhi, days after the train was suspended due to tense bilateral ties in the wake of the Pulwama terror attack and the subsequent aerial engagement between the air forces of the two countries.

The train service was started on July 22, 1976 under the Shimla Agreement that settled the 1971 war between the two nations.

The Samjhauta Express, named after the Hindi word for "agreement", comprises six sleeper coaches and an AC 3-tier coach.