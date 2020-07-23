37-year-old TN man live streams suicide on facebook

India

pti-PTI

By PTI

Coimbatore, July 23: A 37-year old man ended his life by hanging in his house, live-streaming the shocking act on social media in neighbouring Tirupur district, police said on Thursday.

Some people who watched the man's suicide on Wednesday on his Facebook page alerted his wife and police, but he was declared brought dead at a hospital, they said. K Ramkumar, a driver by profession and said to be an alcoholic, bolted the house door from inside and hung himself from a ceiling fan using a rope after switching on the live video option in Facebook around 1 pm on Wednesday.

Convict in Rajiv Gandhi assassination case, Nalini attempts suicide in jail

Some locals who happened to see the shocking sequence informed the police and also the man's wife, working as a tailor in a knitwear unit in Tirupur town. She, in turn, alerted Tirupur police and the owner of their rented house. They rushed to the house, broke open the door and found the man hanging.

He was rushed to the Tirupur Medical College Hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead, police said.

In a suicide note, purportedly written by him, Ramkumar had said no one was responsible for his death and he was not interested to live. Police said a case had been registered and further investigation was on.