36 Gir lions under observation, Foresters yet to decide on rehabilitation

Ahmedabad, Nov 8: As many as 36 Asiatic lions that were rescued after a spate of deaths in Dalkhaniya range are still under observation and officers say they have not yet drawn any plans for their rehabilitation as they are treading an uncharted territory post the first major outbreak of the disease in Gir forest.

These 36 Asiatic lions have been in captivity in the three rescue centres for around six weeks now and are likely to continue to be there for the foreseeable future.

"As per the protocol, after giving the first dose of the vaccine, two booster doses have to be given for better efficacy of the vaccine. The first booster dose of the vaccine can be given three weeks after the first dose. The second booster dose has to be given three weeks after the first booster dose. The animals were given the first dose of vaccine on October 6 and 7. Subsequently, the first booster dose was given. But they are still under observation. Veterinarians will decide if and when to give the second booster," Vasavada told The Indian Express.

Not a matter of pride 300 - shots of vaccine against Canine Distemper Virus (CDV) believed to have caused the deaths 36 - Adult lions which were shifted to rescue centres are now stable in the Gir forest, said a forest department official Since Sept 12 23 lions died in the sanctuary 11 of them died due to CDV and Protozoa infections