  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    35 students on way to PM's rally in Dharamshala injured as bus overturns

    By
    |

    Shimla, Dec 27: Thirty-five students of a computer training centre, on their way to attend Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rally in Dharamshala, were injured when the bus they were travelling in skidded off the road and fell into a hillside today.

    Bus Accident

    Five of the students are critical and the rest have been admitted to a hospital, a district official said.

    The accident happened on a hilly road at Jawali in Kangra district, 37 km from Dharamshala, a district official said.

    The students were going to Dharamshala in a private school bus to attend PM Modi's "Jan Abhar" rally being organised to mark the first anniversary of the BJP government in Himachal Pradesh.

    In a photo of the accident site, the yellow school bus with most of its windows broken is seen lying on its side at a foothill.

    Read more about:

    himachal pradesh bus accident narendra modi

    Story first published: Thursday, December 27, 2018, 14:12 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 27, 2018
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue