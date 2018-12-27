35 students on way to PM's rally in Dharamshala injured as bus overturns

India

oi-Deepika S

Shimla, Dec 27: Thirty-five students of a computer training centre, on their way to attend Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rally in Dharamshala, were injured when the bus they were travelling in skidded off the road and fell into a hillside today.

Five of the students are critical and the rest have been admitted to a hospital, a district official said.

The accident happened on a hilly road at Jawali in Kangra district, 37 km from Dharamshala, a district official said.

The students were going to Dharamshala in a private school bus to attend PM Modi's "Jan Abhar" rally being organised to mark the first anniversary of the BJP government in Himachal Pradesh.

In a photo of the accident site, the yellow school bus with most of its windows broken is seen lying on its side at a foothill.