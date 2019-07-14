35 feared trapped in a building collapse in Solan

India

oi-Vikas SV

By Vishal S

Shimla, July 14: At least 35 people are feared trapped after a building collapsed in Himachal Pradesh's Solan, said reports. NDRF has launched a rescue operation, said reports.

Some army personnel are also said to be trapped.

The building, which housed a restaurant, located on the Nahan-Kumarhatti road, collapsed amidst heavy rains in the area, an official said, as per PTI report.

The trapped people reportedly include some Army personnel and their family members who were on their way to Uttarakhand and had stopped at the restaurant for lunch, the official said. District officials have reached the spot after receiving the information and rescue work is underway, he added.