Solan building collapse: 5 dead, 9 still trapped under debris; CM to visit on Monday

India

oi-Vikas SV

By Vishal S

Shimla, July 14: At least five people, including four defence personnel, were killed and 23 injured after a four-storey building collapsed in Himachal Pradesh's Solan district on Sunday. As per latest reports, nine people are still trapped under the debris

The building, which housed a restaurant, located on the Nahan-Kumarhatti road, collapsed amidst heavy rains in the area, an official said, as per PTI report.

The trapped people reportedly include some Army personnel and their family members who were on their way to Uttarakhand and had stopped at the restaurant for lunch, the official said. District officials have reached the spot after receiving the information and rescue work is underway, he added.

Vivek Chandel, Assistant District Magistrate (ADM), Solan on #Kumarhatti building collapse: 5 casualties have been reported as of now - 1 civilian and 4 defence personnel. 9 more to be rescued. (file pic of the site of collapse) #HimachalPradesh pic.twitter.com/OabCrTa99t — ANI (@ANI) July 14, 2019

The building, located on the Nahan-Kumarhatti road, housed a restaurant and collapsed amidst heavy rains in the area. An Army man and a civilian were killed in the incident, Solan Deputy Commissioner (DC) K C Chaman said.

"As per latest information, 23 people have been rescued successfully while 2 people died including an Army jawan. All injured were immediately shifted to nearby hospitals," said Himachal Pradesh CM Jai Ram Thakur.

Chaman, who is on the spot, told PTI that 37 people were trapped, and till now 23 people have been rescued and two bodies pulled out of the debris. The rescued people sustained multiple injuries and have been admitted to a nearby hospital. Twelve others are still trapped under the debris, the official said.

Eighteen Army personnel are among the injured, he added.

The Indian Army, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and police are jointly carrying out the rescue operation, the official said, adding that National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team has also been called from Panchkula in Haryana. The Army personnel and their family members had reportedly stopped for lunch at the restaurant.