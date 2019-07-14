Solan building collapse: 2 dead, 23 injured and 12 still trapped; Rescue ops underway

  • search
    Shimla, July 14: At least two people, including an Army man, were killed and 23 injured after a four-storey building collapsed in Himachal Pradesh's Solan district on Sunday.

    Image credit - ANI/Twitter
    Some army personnel are also said to be trapped.

    The building, which housed a restaurant, located on the Nahan-Kumarhatti road, collapsed amidst heavy rains in the area, an official said, as per PTI report.

    The trapped people reportedly include some Army personnel and their family members who were on their way to Uttarakhand and had stopped at the restaurant for lunch, the official said. District officials have reached the spot after receiving the information and rescue work is underway, he added.

    The building, located on the Nahan-Kumarhatti road, housed a restaurant and collapsed amidst heavy rains in the area. An Army man and a civilian were killed in the incident, Solan Deputy Commissioner (DC) K C Chaman said.

    "As per latest information, 23 people have been rescued successfully while 2 people died including an Army jawan. All injured were immediately shifted to nearby hospitals," said Himachal Pradesh CM Jai Ram Thakur.

    Chaman, who is on the spot, told PTI that 37 people were trapped, and till now 23 people have been rescued and two bodies pulled out of the debris. The rescued people sustained multiple injuries and have been admitted to a nearby hospital. Twelve others are still trapped under the debris, the official said.

    Eighteen Army personnel are among the injured, he added.

    The Indian Army, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and police are jointly carrying out the rescue operation, the official said, adding that National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team has also been called from Panchkula in Haryana. The Army personnel and their family members had reportedly stopped for lunch at the restaurant.

    himachal pradesh building collapse

