34-year-old coronavirus survivor says staying at home is the only option

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Ahmedabad, Mar 30: A 34-year-old woman, who has recovered from COVID-19, now regrets her decision to travel abroad which resulted in her contracting the infection, and has urged people to remain indoors to check the spread of the deadly virus.

The woman, a resident of Ambawadi locality in Ahmedabad, was discharged from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Hospital on Sunday after she recovered from the disease. She returned from Finland earlier this month and developed coronavirus symptoms following which she was admitted to the hospital and tested positive on March 18.

Residents of her housing society gave her a rousing welcome by clapping and blowing a conch when she reached her home on Sunday.

NEWS AT 3 PM, MARCH 30th, 2020

Talking to some reporters over phone on Monday, the woman appealed to people not to step out of their homes in this situation. "From my personal experience, I must say that there is no alternative to staying at home. The risk of going abroad I took was absolutely not worth it. You are safe till you are at home," she said.

She was among the first few coronvairus patients reported after the outbreak of the disease in Gujarat.

"When I went abroad, I took all possible precautions. I was wearing the N95 mask, cleaning my hands with sanitiser at regular intervals and also maintaining distance from others, and yet, I contracted the infection. So, my advice to everyone is to stay indoors and contact a government hospital if you develop any symptoms," she said.