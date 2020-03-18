  • search
    34-year-old Army jawan in Leh tests positive for coronavirus, say sources

    By PTI
    |

    New Delhi, Mar 18: A 34-year-old soldier has tested positive for novel coronavirus in Leh, Army sources said PTI on Wednesday. This is the first COVID-19 case in the armed forces. The soldier, a resident of Chuhot village in Leh, came in contact with his father who had already contracted the infection.

    34-year-old Army jawan in Leh tests positive for coronavirus, say sources
    Representational Image

    His father had returned from a pilgrimage in Iran by an Air India flight on February 20 and is in quarantine at the Ladakh Heart Foundation since February 29.

    Coronavirus can survive on surfaces, air for several hours

    The soldier was on leave from February 25 and rejoined duty on March 2.

    He was quarantined on March 7 and tested positive on March 16, sources said. The soldier has been isolated at the Sonam Nurboo Memorial (SNM) Hospital.

    His sister, wife and two children are also quarantined at SNM Heart Foundation. "Even though the soldier had rejoined duty, he was helping his family during his father's quarantine period and stayed at Chuchot village for sometime as well," they said.

    Story first published: Wednesday, March 18, 2020, 9:40 [IST]
