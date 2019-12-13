33-year-old man dies after jumping before Delhi Metro train

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Dec 13: A 33-year-old man ended his life on Friday by jumping in front of a train at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium metro station, police said.

The deceased was identified as Bharat J, a native of Chennai, they said. Police were informed about the incident at platform 2 of the JLN Stadium metro station at about 11.27 am.

Bengaluru metro to extend train services till midnight from Jan 1, 2020

He was immediately rushed to the nearest hospital where he was declared dead, a senior police officer said.

His family is being informed and inquest proceedings are in progress. Further legal action will be taken accordingly, police said.

Earlier on December 01, a man reportedly jumped before a metro train at Dwarka Sector 9 metro station in Delhi and has sustained critical injuries.

On April 22, a man, aged around 35, died after jumped in front of a moving train at the Mandi House metro station Central Delhi. The train was headed towards Vaishali when the man jumped in front of it. He was rushed to LNJP hospital where he was declared brought dead.

Again in March this year, a bizarre incident took place Delhi. A 26-year-old woman had jumped on to the metro tracks at Dwarka Mor metro station allegedly to pick up a Rs 2,000 note which she saw lying on the tracks. Fortunately, two coaches of an oncoming Metro train passed over her as she lay still between the tracks and survived.