    33 mins and 1,485 words: PM Modi's third speech on Tuesday

    New Delhi, May 12: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his third speech to the nation on Tuesday has announced Rs 20 lakh crore package as an aid for the crisis and emphasised on self-reliance. The Prime Minister said that it is the only way forward to fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi

    The third speech of the PM consisted of 1,485 words and it went for 33 minutes. While PM's second speech had 1,812 words.

    In the address to the nation, PM Modi said, "This crisis is unprecedented, unimaginable but trying, losing is not acceptable to the human race. While staying vigilant, we need to save the world and move forward."

    "We had never seen or heard about such a crisis ever before. This is definitely unimaginable for mankind. This was unprecedented. But humanity will not accept defeat from this virus. We have to not only protect ourselves but also move forward," said PM Modi.

    "Today when the entire world is in crisis, we will have to further firm our resolve," he added.

    "We have heard that the 21st century will be India's. Our resolve is much bigger than the crises. We have to save ourselves and continue our fight. We will not give up or accept defeat," Modi said.

    Story first published: Tuesday, May 12, 2020, 21:17 [IST]
