327 shops, 79 houses destroyed in Delhi violence

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Mar 04: Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said that 79 houses and 327 shops were completely gutted in arson during the communal violence in northeast Delhi last week.

According to police, 41 bodies have been recovered so far, Sisodia said at a press conference.

Besides the 79 completely burnt houses, 168 suffered substantial and 40 minor damage due to arson, he said, citing figures available till Monday evening.

"Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and ministers of Delhi government are on the ground," Sisodia said.

Delhi riot: 436 cases filed, over 1,400 held or detained

He said so far Rs 25 lakh had been distributed as ex gratia.

"Those whose documents have been burnt should approach SDM offices as soon as possible. Students who have lost their study material in arson will be helped," he added.