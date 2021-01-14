YouTube
    New Delhi, Jan 14: School children from four Delhi schools and Folk artists from East Zonal Cultural Centre, Kolkata will take part in the cultural programme during the Republic Day Parade to be held at Rajpath on January 26, 2021.

    321 school children, 80 folk artists to feature in Republic Day parade
    School students perform during a press preview as part of the Republic Day rehearsals, in New Delhi

    Ministry of Defence and Directorate of Education, Government of NCT of Delhi have selected 401 students and artists - 271 girls and 131 boys - from DTEA Senior Secondary Schools, Delhi; Mount Abu Public School, Rohini, Delhi; Vidya Bharti School, Rohini, Delhi; Government Girls Senior Secondary School, B-2, Yamuna Vihar, Delhi and Eastern Zonal Cultural Centre, Kolkata.

    NSG commandos not to perform shoulder to shoulder march-past this year on Republic Day 2021

    AATMA Nirbhar Bharat: Vision for a Self Reliant India is the theme of Mount Abu Public School, Delhi and Vidya Bharti School, Delhi in which 38 boys and 54 girls will participate.

    102 students of Government Girls Senior Secondary School, Delhi will present a programme on the theme " Hum Fit toh India Fit" inspired by the Fit India Movement launched by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi on National Sports Day on 29th August 2019.

    127 children from DTEA Senior Secondary Schools, Delhi will show case folk dances of Tamil Nadu in their traditional attires.

    80 folk artists of Eastern Zonal Cultural Centre, Kolkata will present the folk dance Bajasal from Kalahandi, Odisha.

      Covid-19: 3 Lakh healthcare workers to get vaccine on 1st Day | OneIndia News

      During a press preview held on 13 January 2021, the young participants expressed their happiness to be part of Republic Day Parade. They said, they were overwhelmed with a sense of pride as they have got a chance to showcase their talent before important dignitaries on Rajpath.

      The number of participating children and folk artists have been cut down to 400 this year, compared to more than 600 last year, in view of the Covid-19 restrictions.

      Story first published: Thursday, January 14, 2021, 15:30 [IST]
