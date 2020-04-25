  • search
Trending Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    320 Assam students evacuated from Rajasthan amid COVID-19 lockdown

    By
    |

    Guwahati, Apr 25: Assam government has begun evacuating its 320 students who were stranded in Kota, Rajasthan amid nationwide COVID-19 lockdown which has crossed its 30days-mark.

    320 Assam students evacuated from Rajasthan amid COVID-19 lockdown
    Image Courtesy @ANI

    The students are on their way back to Assam in 18 air-conditioned sleeper buses. They are likely to reach Guwahati on Sunday said Assam State Transport Corporation.

    The Assam government on Thursday sent a team of officials and police personnel to facilitate the evacuation of its students stranded in Kota following requests from families in the state.

    To fast track the process, the team of officials and police personnel who went to escort the students back were sent to Jaipur on a chartered aircraft. However, this chartered plane was not used for the evacuation operation, said government sources.

    Around 320 students from Assam stranded in Kota amid the nationwide COVID-19 lockdown have been brining back by road to Guwahati from Kota via Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.

    Why a lockdown extension may not contain the surge in coronavirus cases

    While Assam government is only facilitating the evacuation of the students from Rajasthan, their parents will pay for travel by road, said official sources.

    Meanwhile, Rajasthan is one of the worst affected states by coronavirus which has taken away 27 lives in the state so far and affected 2,034 according to the reports.

    More ASSAM GOVERNMENT News

    Read more about:

    assam government coronavirus rajasthan

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X