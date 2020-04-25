320 Assam students evacuated from Rajasthan amid COVID-19 lockdown

India

oi-Briti Roy Barman

Guwahati, Apr 25: Assam government has begun evacuating its 320 students who were stranded in Kota, Rajasthan amid nationwide COVID-19 lockdown which has crossed its 30days-mark.

The students are on their way back to Assam in 18 air-conditioned sleeper buses. They are likely to reach Guwahati on Sunday said Assam State Transport Corporation.

The Assam government on Thursday sent a team of officials and police personnel to facilitate the evacuation of its students stranded in Kota following requests from families in the state.

To fast track the process, the team of officials and police personnel who went to escort the students back were sent to Jaipur on a chartered aircraft. However, this chartered plane was not used for the evacuation operation, said government sources.

Assam govt has begun evacuating students stranded in Kota, Rajasthan. 320 students are on their way back to Assam in 18 air-conditioned sleeper buses. They are likely to reach Guwahati tomorrow or on Sunday: Assam State Transport Corporation. #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/FRcBWanKsj — ANI (@ANI) April 24, 2020

Around 320 students from Assam stranded in Kota amid the nationwide COVID-19 lockdown have been brining back by road to Guwahati from Kota via Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.

Why a lockdown extension may not contain the surge in coronavirus cases

While Assam government is only facilitating the evacuation of the students from Rajasthan, their parents will pay for travel by road, said official sources.

Meanwhile, Rajasthan is one of the worst affected states by coronavirus which has taken away 27 lives in the state so far and affected 2,034 according to the reports.