43 killed after fire breaks out at Delhi’s Anaj Mandi; Modi says extremely horrific

New Delhi, Dec 08: At least 43 people were killed and 15 were rescued after a fire on Sunday broke out at a house in Anaj Mandi located on the Rani Jhansi Road in the national capital, during the early hours. The fire was reported at 5:22 AM following which 30 fire tenders were rushed to the spot. Chaotic scenes were witnessed at the site of the fire incident with relatives and locals rushing to the area.

Delhi Police said,''32 people dead in fire incident at Rani Jhansi Road.'' Atul Garg, Chief Fire Officer, Delhi Fire Service on fire incident at Rani Jhansi Road: Till now we have rescued more than 50 people, most of them were affected due to smoke.

Sunil Choudhary, Deputy Chief Fire Officer said,''Fire has been doused, 15 people rescued so far; Rescue operation underway, 27 fire tenders engaged in the operation.''

So far, 15 people have been rescued. The congested lanes and narrow entrances are making it difficult for fire officials to reach the site. Locals said that even before the personnel could reach, they had already started with the rescue operations.

"V v tragic news. Rescue operations going on. Firemen doing their best. Injured are being taken to hospitals," the chief minister said in a tweet.

Distraught relatives tried to locate their family members at various hospitals where the injured and dead were taken. Manoj (23), a resident of Begusarai in Bihar, said his brother Naveen (18) was working in a handbag manufacturing unit operating from the premises. "I got a call from his friend informing that he has been injured in the incident. I have no clue which hospital he has been taken to," he said.

According to an unidentified elderly man whose three nephews were working in the factory, "At least 12-15 machines were installed in the unit. I have no idea about the factory owner. "My nephews Mohammed Imran and Ikramuddin were inside the factory. I don't know their whereabouts," the man said.

According to him, many units were operating from the premises which was located in a congested area. Many people trapped inside were rescued and rushed to RML Hospital, LNJP and Hindu Rao Hospital, fire officials said.

Thirty-four people were brought dead to LNJP hospital and smoke inhalation was the primary cause of the death. Some of the bodies were charred, Dr Kishore Singh, Medical Superintendent, LNJP, said.

Out of the 15 injured brought to LNJP, nine people are under observation and others have partial injuries, he said. PM Narendra Modi described the incident as "extremely horrific". HE also announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each for the next of kin of those who have lost their lives in the Anaj Mandi fire. The prime minister has also approved Rs 50,000 each for those seriously injured in the fire, his office has said.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi expressed his deepest condolences to the families of those killed in a massive fire at a factory. "I extend my deepest condolences to the families of those killed and wish for the speedy recovery of those injured," he said.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal described the fire incident in Delhi's Anaj Mandi area as "tragic" and said firemen were doing their best. A massive fire broke out in a factory operating from a residential area in Anaj Mandi area here, leaving 35 people dead.

The Rani Jhansi Road is located in the Central Delhi. It is described as densely populated area. It houses both factories and residential buildings.