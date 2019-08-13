  • search
    31-year-old Uzbekistan woman gangraped by 3 men inside car in Delhi's Vasant Kunj

    By Simran Kashyap
    New Delhi, Aug 13: A 31-yr-old woman from Uzbekistan was allegedly thrashed and gang-raped by three men, in a car in the Vasant Kunj area on 10 August. The police also said that the victim came to India two months ago and she claims to know one of the accused.

    Representational Image

    In her complaint, the woman alleged,'' her friend [one of the accused] called her to meet on Saturday near a mall in Vasant Kunj. He picked her from Vasant Kunj, took her to Gurugram in his car in which two of his friends were already sitting.''

    The woman then said that the men started assaulting her and beat her up when she resisted. They then took turns to rape her. The victim was dumped near her flat.

    "Based on her complaint, a case has been registered and the matter is being investigated," DCP (Southwest) Devender Arya said, adding that all the accused will soon be apprehended.

    Meanwhile, a case has been registered and investigation underway. All accused are absconding.

