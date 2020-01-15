31 injured in Jallikattu event in Madurai

oi-Mousumi Dash

Madurai, Jan 15: Over 31 participants injured during Jallikattu competitions in Madurai on Wednesday. Jallikattu event held at Avaniyapuram in Madurai, Tamil Nadu. 6 people were admitted to the nearest Rajaji Hospital in for treatment. Over 700 bulls in Avaniyapuram, 730 bulls catchers in Alanganallur and 650 bulls in Palamedu have participated in Jallikattu competitions this year.

India is celebrating the harvest festival of Pongal which is also known as Makar Sankranti is some parts of the country.

On this day people celebrated across Tamil Nadu, though the festivity was low key in southern districts, including Madurai, following the Supreme Court ban on the bull-taming sport of Jallikattu.

Jallikatu is a traditional event in which a bull (Bos indicus), such as the Pulikulam or Kangayam breeds, is released into a crowd of people.