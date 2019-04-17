31 dead as rain, strong winds, storm hit Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat

India

New Delhi, Apr 17: At least 31 people have been killed due to unseasonal rain and dust storm hit several parts Gujarat, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Manipur and other parts of the country.

While 16 people died in Madhya Pradesh, six deaths were reported from Rajasthan and nine from Gujarat.

In Gujarat, nine people--four in Mehsana, two in Banaskantha, one each in Rajkot, Morbi, and Sabarkantha-- were killed due to the storm and rain. The crops have also been damaged in most of the locations.

In Rajasthan, gusty winds triggered by western disturbance affected normal life in several areas. Chittorgarh, Sriganganagar, Ajmer, Kota and Pilani received heavy rainfall, according to the Met department.

PM Modi tweeted, "Authorities are monitoring the situation very closely. All possible assistance is being given to those affected."

In another tweet, the Prime Minister's Office said, PM Modi has approved an ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh each from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund for the next of kin of those who have lost their lives due to unseasonal rain and storm in various parts of Gujarat. He has also approved Rs. 50,000 each for those injured.

A massive dust storm had hit different parts of Gujarat, just a day before PM Modi's rally in Himmatnagar, Surendranagar and Anand today. PM Modi will be holding rallies in Amreli tomorrow and in Patan on April 21.

Also, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath tweeted grief for the loss of lives.