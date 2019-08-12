  • search
    300 special telephone booths being set up in J&K

    By Anuj Cariappa
    Jammu, Aug 12: The Jammu and Kashmir administration said 300 special telephone booths are being established to help people communicate with their loved ones.

    In an advisory, it said that liaison officers have also been activated in various areas, including Aligarh and New Delhi, to help students from Jammu and Kashmir communicate with their families.

    Representational Image

    The advisory was issued following the direction of Governor Satya Pal Malik.

    Help would be extended to those students studying outside the state who wish to go home for Eid celebrations, the governor said.

    On Friday, the governor sanctioned Rs 1 lakh each to liaison officers to organise Eid festivities for students from the state who are unable to go home on the occasion, a Raj Bhawan spokesman said.

    NSA Doval to stay on in J&K until August 15

    The governor has issued directions for setting up telephone lines in deputy commissioners' offices for students to talk to their families back home.

    Three hundred special telephone booths are also being established to help people communicate with their loved ones, the advisory said.

    Story first published: Monday, August 12, 2019, 6:16 [IST]
