    300 mobile phones were active at Balakot camp, says Rajnath Singh

    New Delhi, Mar 05: Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh inaugurated Smart Digital Fencing in Border Outpost in Barmanpara at Dhubri, Assam. The Home Minister also took stock of the fencing project along with the Chief Minister of Assam Sarbananda Sonowal.

    Inaugurating the border fencing, Rajnath Singh said that there has been a huge development regarding the security of the state of Assam. He further said that if anyone wants to talk to him then they could come forward for discussion.

    Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh

    Regarding the Indian Air Force's air strike on the terror camp at Balakot, Singh said that the operation has been launched based on the valid information of India.

    He said,''Some people are asking how many were killed? India's respected and authentic NTRO surveillance system has said 300 mobile phones were active there (JeM terror camp in Balakot) when IAF jets dropped bombs.''

    Replying to a question why the government has not been able to give the number of fatalities in the air strike, Singh said that the opposition will get the answer from Pakistan.

    Story first published: Tuesday, March 5, 2019, 18:11 [IST]
