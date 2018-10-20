300 flee Tripura after clash over molestation

Agartala, Oct 20: Around 300 people of 61 families have fled and at least one house was torched in a clash between two communities in West Tripura district over alleged molestation of a tribal girl, police said Friday.

The four alleged molesters were arrested, they said.

According to the police, the girl, along with her boyfriend, had come to Ranirbazar area Thursday from a nearby locality to see Durga idols there and four youths allegedly molested her and snatched her mobile phone.

Also Read | Preity Zinta Molestation: Court quashes case against Ness Wadia

"The two (girl, boy) went back to their locality and then returned with a large group of people who tried to attack the houses of those who reportedly molested the girl," Sub-divisional Police Officer (SDPO) B B Das said.

After the incident, panic gripped the Ranirbazar area, which is around 15 km from here, the SDPO said.

The clash continued on Friday and, on receipt of the information, state minister and Indigenous People's Front Tripura (IPFT) leader N C Debbarma rushed to the spot to pacify the situation.

"The situation, however, could not be controlled immediately. The raiders attempted to burn houses and succeed to torch one house today. Following this, around 300 members of 61 families fled. About 100 of them are now camping near Ranirbazar police station," the SDPO said.

District administration provided them food.

Also Read | Shocking! Minor killed for resisting molestation in UP

Das said a large contingent of police led by district Superintendent of Police Ajit Pratap Singh is camping in the area and the situation is now under control.

Leader of the opposition Manik Sarkar spoke to Chief Secretary L K Gupta and urged him to tighten the security of the panic stricken people, besides providing them food and shelter, Opposition CPI(M) spokesman Pabitra Kar said.