30 year old woman jumps and fall on a sexagenarian man, both died

    Ahmedabad, Oct 04: A bizarre incident in Ahmedabad claimed two lives on Friday morning. A woman jumped from the 13th floor of a high rise building in an alleged suicide bid and landed on a sexagenarian in the Amraiwadi area of Ahmedabad, Gujarat. Both died in the incident.

    Representational image

    Reportedly, the incident occurred in Parishkar residential society around 6.30 am.

    The 30-year-old Mamta Rathi reportedly jumped from the balcony of the 13th floor of her apartment that is in E block Phase 2 of the building and fell on a senior citizen Balubhai Gamit (69) who was out for a morning walk.

    According to the initial reports of the police, Rathi is a resident of Surat and was not in a sound state of mind when she committed the act.

    The sexagenarian Gamit is a retired teacher and also a resident of the same society.

