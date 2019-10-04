30 year old woman jumps and fall on a sexagenarian man, both died

India

oi-Mousumi Dash

Ahmedabad, Oct 04: A bizarre incident in Ahmedabad claimed two lives on Friday morning. A woman jumped from the 13th floor of a high rise building in an alleged suicide bid and landed on a sexagenarian in the Amraiwadi area of Ahmedabad, Gujarat. Both died in the incident.

Reportedly, the incident occurred in Parishkar residential society around 6.30 am.

The 30-year-old Mamta Rathi reportedly jumped from the balcony of the 13th floor of her apartment that is in E block Phase 2 of the building and fell on a senior citizen Balubhai Gamit (69) who was out for a morning walk.

According to the initial reports of the police, Rathi is a resident of Surat and was not in a sound state of mind when she committed the act.

Mumbai Family court grants divorce to Indrani, Peter Mukerjea

The sexagenarian Gamit is a retired teacher and also a resident of the same society.