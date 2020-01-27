  • search
Trending Coronavirus Explainers
For Bengaluru Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    30-year-old woman's horrific experience, cabbie spits on face, strangulate her in Bengaluru

    By
    |

    Bengaluru, Jan 27: A shocking incident, in Bengaluru, the most safest city for women so far has raised a question at the women safety in the silicon valley. A 30-year-old woman was attacked by a cab driver in Bellandur area of Bengaluru in Karnataka.

    Reportedly, the woman was riding a two-wheeler in the Bellandur area when she was forcefully stopped and attacked by a cab driver on Wednesday. The cabbie tried to choke the woman in full public view on the road.

    30-year-old womans horrific experience, cabbie spits on face, strangulate her in Bengaluru
    Representational Image

    The Bangalore Mirror reported, the victim, who works as a photographer in a private company, claimed that the accused driver attacked her two-wheeler from behind. The incident took place at the day light at around 4 pm when she was going back home from her work.

    36-year-old woman kidnapped, gangraped in cotton field

    The woman had registered a complaint against the cabbie at Ballandur police station.

    The accused reportedly used abusive language and spit on the woman's face. He then assaulted the woman physically, while the victim tried to resist him. The accused even tried to strangulate the victim with both hands.

    However, the victim raise an alarm and tried to escape. Few locals came for her help and rescued her.

    According to police, a case has been registered under section 354B (intent to disrobe woman), 504 (intentional insult to provoke breach of trust) and 341 (wrongful restraint) of Indian Penal Code (IPC).

    Aw well as they are gathering information about the vehicle from RTO office. They will arrested the accused based on that.

    More BENGALURU News

    Read more about:

    woman cab bengaluru

    Story first published: Monday, January 27, 2020, 17:34 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 27, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X