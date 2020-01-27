30-year-old woman's horrific experience, cabbie spits on face, strangulate her in Bengaluru

India

oi-Mousumi Dash

Bengaluru, Jan 27: A shocking incident, in Bengaluru, the most safest city for women so far has raised a question at the women safety in the silicon valley. A 30-year-old woman was attacked by a cab driver in Bellandur area of Bengaluru in Karnataka.

Reportedly, the woman was riding a two-wheeler in the Bellandur area when she was forcefully stopped and attacked by a cab driver on Wednesday. The cabbie tried to choke the woman in full public view on the road.

The Bangalore Mirror reported, the victim, who works as a photographer in a private company, claimed that the accused driver attacked her two-wheeler from behind. The incident took place at the day light at around 4 pm when she was going back home from her work.

The woman had registered a complaint against the cabbie at Ballandur police station.

The accused reportedly used abusive language and spit on the woman's face. He then assaulted the woman physically, while the victim tried to resist him. The accused even tried to strangulate the victim with both hands.

However, the victim raise an alarm and tried to escape. Few locals came for her help and rescued her.

According to police, a case has been registered under section 354B (intent to disrobe woman), 504 (intentional insult to provoke breach of trust) and 341 (wrongful restraint) of Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Aw well as they are gathering information about the vehicle from RTO office. They will arrested the accused based on that.