  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    30-year-old man lodged in quarantine centre dies in Odisha

    By PTI
    |

    Balasore (Odisha), June 4: A 30-year-old man, who was lodged in a quarantine centre in Odisha's Balasore district, died on Thursday, police said.

    30-year-old man lodged in quarantine centre dies in Odisha

    The man and his elder brother had arrived at Bhadrak on May 29 from Mumbai and were sent to a quarantine centre at Jaleswar nodal school under Khaira police station, they said.

    The deceased, identified as Bipin Bihari Mallick of Jalada village, complained of severe chest pain on Wednesday and was taken to Soro hospital where he died on Thursday, a police officer said.

    Dr Satyaranjan Nayak of Soro hospital said the man could not survive despite all possible efforts by doctors. He died on Thursday morning. Police have registered a case and investigation into the matter is in progress.

    More ODISHA News

    Read more about:

    odisha

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue