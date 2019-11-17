  • search
    30-year-old Dalit woman who went to relieve herself in field, gangraped in UP's Shamli

    Muzaffarnagar (UP), Nov 17: A 30-year-old Dalit woman was allegedly gang raped and beaten up by four men at Ahata Gos Garh village in Shamli district here, police said on Saturday. The incident took place on Thursday when the woman had gone to the fields to relieve herself.

    The men dragged her to a sugarcane field and took turns to rape her, they said, adding that the victim was also beaten up when she tried to resist. Three of the accused have been identified as Sachin, Sosing and Rohit while the third man is yet to be identified, said Sandeep Balyan, SHO, Thanabhawan police station, adding that all accused are absconding.

    Meanwhile, a case has been registered under relevant statutory sections following a complaint by the victim's husband, he said. The victim has been sent for a medical examination, police said.

    Story first published: Sunday, November 17, 2019, 10:19 [IST]
