30 held for violating distancing rules at Mosques

    Thiruvananthapuram, Apr 04: At least three cases were registered across Kerala and nearly 30 people were arrested for violating lockdown protocol and crowding at various mosques in the state on Friday, police said.

    Cases were registered at Kozhikode, Chavakkad in Thrissur district and Peringamala in Thiruvananthapuram for violating the lockdown.

    "We have registered a case against 14 people for violating lockdown protocol and crowding at a masjid here for taking part in the prayers," a senior police official told PTI.

    At Thiruvananthapuram, police registered a case against 11 people, including the president and secretary of the Jamma-aath committee president and secretary.

    "Today, we received another information from officials of a mosque, saying people are reaching the mosque despite the warning of the mosque committee and the health officials not to form a crowd at the place of worship. We are looking into it also," police said.

    At Thrissur, the police registered a case against at least five people who were arrested for conducting prayers in the evening.

    Kerala on Friday reported nine new cases of coronavirus, with seven from the worst affected Kasaragod district, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had said.

    Besides, Kasaragod, one positive case each was detected from Thrissur and Idukki, Vijayan told reporters.

    At least 1.69 lakh people are under survillence in the state, 706 in various hospitals.

    Currently, 251 people are under treatment for the virus in the state and 14 were cured on Friday. Two fatalities have been reported from the state so far.

    Saturday, April 4, 2020, 15:38 [IST]
