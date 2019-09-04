  • search
    30 days of lockdown, Valley limps back to normalcy gradually

    New Delhi, Sep 04: It has been 30 days since the Valley has been on a lockdown. While there are a few indicators of normalcy, the functioning of many government offices and business centres have remained dismal.

    On August 5, the Centre announced that it was scrapping Article 370. A decision to bifurcate Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh into two Union Territories was also taken.

    Commuters seen on a road near Lal Chowk on the 30th day of restriction after abrogration of the provisions of Article of 370, in Srinagar
    In many parts of the Valley, restrictions are likely to continue for some more time. The latest assessment conducted by the security forces states that it would take at least a month or 45 days before restrictions are completely eased.

    Mobile phone services in J&K will be restored in 15-20 days: Reports

    We are assessing the situation on a daily basis and the restrictions are being eased out in a phased manner. Our current assessment shows that it may be October or November by the time the restrictions are completely eased, a highly placed source informed OneIndia.

    Amidst talks of no first use, Pakistan desperately pushes terrorists to India

    The government is keeping a close watch on the situation. By October 31, Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh would become two Union Territories. The Intelligence Bureau (IB) says that there could be fresh incidents of violence in the run-up to October 31. The government does not want any knee jerk reaction and will take all measures to ensure that peace and normalcy return to the Valley, the source also added.

    Story first published: Wednesday, September 4, 2019, 5:58 [IST]
