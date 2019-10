30 Bangladeshis living illegally in Bengaluru arrested

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Bengaluru, Oct 26: The police have arrested 30 Bangladeshi nationals who were staying illegally in the city.

The police conducted raids early in the morning and arrested these persons. It was learnt that these persons were staying illegally without a visa.

They will be booked under the Foreigners Act and later deported.