  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    30,000 non-Muslims from B'desh, Pak, Afghanistan staying in India on long-term visa

    By Pti
    |

    New Delhi, Jan 8: Over 30,000 non-Muslims from Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan are staying in India on long-term visa, Union minister Kiren Rijiju told Parliament on Tuesday.

    Kiren Rijiju

    Replying to a written question in the Lok Sabha, he said in the absence of any authentic survey, the accurate data of the Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains and Christians who came from Bangladesh, Pakistan, Afghanistan and settled in various parts of India including Assam by December 31, 2014 was not available.

    "However, as per available information, more than 30,000 persons belonging to such minority communities in these countries are staying in India on long-term visa," the Minister of State for Home Affairs added.

    Also Read Contentious Citizenship Amendment Bill passed in Lok Sabha

    The Lok Sabha passed a bill on Tuesday, seeking to grant Indian citizenship to the Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains and Christians who had come to the country from Bangladesh, Pakistan, Afghanistan by December 31, 2014.

    The bill provides for Indian citizenship to such people after six years of stay in the country, instead of 12 years.

    Read more about:

    kiren rijiju citizenship bill

    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue