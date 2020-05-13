  • search
    30,000 Indians will return from 31 countries on 149 flights under phase 2 of Vande Bharat Mission

    By PTI
    |

    New Delhi, May 13: Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on Wednesday that 30,000 Indians will return from 31 countries on 149 flights between May 16 and 22, the duration for the second phase of the Vande Bharat Mission.

    Hardeep Singh Puri
    Hardeep Singh Puri

    During the first phase of the Vande Bharat mission, Air India and its subsidiary Air India Express are scheduled to operate a total 64 flights between May 7 and May 14 to bring 14,800 Indians from 12 countries on a payment basis.

    COVID-19: 2nd phase of Vande Bharat mission from May 16-22

    India has been under lockdown since March 25 to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus, which has infected more than 74,200 people and killed around 2,400 people in the country till now.

    All scheduled commercial passenger flights have been suspended for the lockdown period.

