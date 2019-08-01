3-yr-old sleeping near Mom, kidnapped beheaded by repeat offender

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

By Simran Kashyap

Jamshedpur, Aug 01: A three-year-old girl was gang-raped and beheaded by two men who kidnapped her from a railway platform in Jharkhand's Jamshedpur, police said on Wednesday.

Police found the body of the girl from the Telco police station area on Tuesday night, they said.

Three people including the two main accused have been arrested, police said.

India's daughters under attack: 5-year-old girl raped, killed by neighbour in Jharkhand

Sniffer dogs have been brought in to locate the head of the girl, Superintendent of Police (Railway) Ehtesham Waquarib said.

The incident occurred on July 26, police said.