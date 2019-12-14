3 women dead, many injured as fire breaks out in fire at a house in North Delhi

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Dec 14: Three women were killed and four others injured in a fire that broke out in a four-storey residential building in north-west Delhi's Shalimar Bagh on Saturday.

Six people, including three children have been rescued so far.

After receiving information about the blaze at 6.05 pm, eight fire tenders were rushed to the spot, the fire department said. The victims were taken to a hospital where Kiran (60), Somvati (57) and Kamtadevi (75) died.

Vamshika (14), Akshit (15), Aeena (27) and Lajwanti (68) were undergoing treatment, the officials said. According to the fire department, the blaze was brought under control by 7.55 pm.