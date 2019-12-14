  • search
Trending Citizenship Bill Flashback 2019
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    3 women dead, many injured as fire breaks out in fire at a house in North Delhi

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Dec 14: Three women were killed and four others injured in a fire that broke out in a four-storey residential building in north-west Delhi's Shalimar Bagh on Saturday.

    Image credit ANI
    Image credit ANI

    Six people, including three children have been rescued so far.

    After receiving information about the blaze at 6.05 pm, eight fire tenders were rushed to the spot, the fire department said. The victims were taken to a hospital where Kiran (60), Somvati (57) and Kamtadevi (75) died.

    Vamshika (14), Akshit (15), Aeena (27) and Lajwanti (68) were undergoing treatment, the officials said. According to the fire department, the blaze was brought under control by 7.55 pm.

    More DELHI News

    Read more about:

    delhi fire

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue