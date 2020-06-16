  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster Sushant Singh Rajput
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    3 terrorists shot dead in encounter at Shopian, J&K

    By
    |

    New Delhi, June 16: Three terrorists have been gunned down in an encounter at Shopian, Jammu and Kashmir.

    The identity of the terrorists are still be ascertained. Sources tell OneIndia that following specific intelligence a cordon and search operation was launched.

    3 terrorists shot dead in encounter at Shopian, J&K

    The terrorists opened fire following which the encounter broke out. The Army spokesperson said that one AK-47 and one INSAS rifle had been recovered from the encounter site, which is 500 metres away from the Rashtriya Rifles camp.

    Six months on, Security Forces have already gunned down 100 terrorists in the Valley

    This is incidentally the fourth encounter in the district in less than 10 days. The previous encounters in Shopian have claimed the lives of 19 terrorists.

    From January 2020, more than 100 terrorists have been killed. These include terrorist from the Lashkar-e-Tayiba, Hizbul Mujahideen and Jaish-e-Mohammad. In April alone the security forces conducted the maximum operations and managed to kill 28 terrorists.

    In May, 20 terrorists were eliminated. The data further says that in the first six months of the year, 35 terrorists from the Hizbul Mujahideen, four foreign terrorists of the Jaish-e-Mohammad, 10 local terrorists of the JeM and three from the Islamic State were killed. It may be recalled that last year, the Security Forces had killed 125 terrorists.

    More TERRORISTS News

    Read more about:

    terrorists encounter jammu and kashmir

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue