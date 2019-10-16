  • search
    3 terrorists killed in encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag

    By PTI
    Srinagar, Oct 16: Three terrorists were shot dead by security forces in an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district.

    The encounter broke out at Pazalpora area in Anantnag on a specific intelligence provided by the district police.

    Representational Image
    The security forces advanced with caution towards the area in Pazalpora in the district where the terrorists were holed up, reports said.

    All the three local terrorists have been neutralised, the officials said, adding the bodies were being identified and would be soon handed over to their families.

    This is the fifth gunfight in the Valley and the second encounter in South Kashmir since August 5 when the government abrogated the special status accorded to Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370 and bifurcated the state into two union territories.

    Last week, two local militants of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) were killed by security forces. A joint team of J&K Police and Army cordoned off Kawani village of Awantipora after specific inputs about the presence of militants.

    As the joint team zeroed in on the target area, the militants opened fire triggering a gun battle that lasted for several hours. A civilian was also injured.

    On Monday, the driver of a truck loading apples was killed by militants in South Kashmir's Shopian district, the same day the government restored all postpaid mobile services in Jammu and Kashmir in an effort to ease restrictions in the state following the August 5 decision.

