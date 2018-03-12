3 terrorists killed in encounter in Anantnag

Three terrorists were killed, including Eesa Fazli of Srinagar, Syed Owais of Kokernag, in an encounter with Jammu and Kashmir police in Anantnag's Hakura on Monday.

The identity of a third terrorist is being ascertained. In the process arms and ammunition which included AK 47 rifles, pistols, hand grenades etc were recovered from the encounter site.

Police said no collateral damage has taken place in the incident. It is pertinent to mention that among the killed terrorists, one was involved in a recent attack on a police guard post at Soura in which one police constable had attained martyrdom.

More details are awaited.

OneIndia News

