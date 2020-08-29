3 terrorists killed in encounter at Pulwama, J&K

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Aug 29: Three terrorists have been killed in an encounter with the security forces in Pulwama, Jammu and Kashmir.

The police said that the encounter started on Friday in Pulwama's Zadoora area at around 1 am. A massive search operation was carried out following the encounter.

On Friday, four terrorists were killed in an encounter in Shopian district on Friday. In all seven terrorists have been gunned down by the security forces in the past 24 hours.

J&K: One militant killed in encounter with security forces in Shopian

The Kashmir Zone Police said that following the Pulwama encounter, incriminating material including arms and ammunition have been recovered.

Following the encounter at Shopian, the police said that two of the terrorists killed were involved in the kidnapping and killing of a panchayat member affiliated with the BJP.