3 terrorists gunned down, one police man martyred in Srinagar encounter

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Aug 30: Three terrorists have been gunned down in an encounter that broke out with with the security forces at Pantha Chown in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir.

An assistant sub-inspector was martyred in the incident.

The encounter took place after the terrorists opened fire on a checkpoint that was manned by the police and CRPF at Pantha Chown, officials said.

The official also added that the joint parties of the forces cordoned off the area and then launched a search operation. During the search, terrorists fired upon the search parties, following which the forces retaliated. This lead to the encounter, the official also added.

On Friday, three terrorists were killed in an encounter with the security forces in Pulwama, Jammu and Kashmir. One soldier who was critically injured succumbed to his injuries.

The police said that the encounter started on Friday in Pulwama's Zadoora area at around 1 am. A massive search operation was carried out following the encounter. One AK-47 rifle and two pistols were recovered from the encounter site.

The Kashmir Zone Police said that following the Pulwama encounter, incriminating material including arms and ammunition have been recovered.