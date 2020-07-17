3 JeM terrorists gunned down in Kulgam encounter

YouTube
    New Delhi, July 17:Three terrorists have been killed in an encounter that took place on Friday morning in Kulgam, Jammu and Kashmir. Three soldiers have been injured in the encounter.

    3 terrorists gunned down in encounter at Kulgam

    The three terrorists belonged to the Jaish-e-Mohammad. One was a commander, while the other two were an IED expert and foot soldier respectively.

    A search operation was launched by the security forces early this morning after receiving inputs about the presence of terrorists in Nangad area of Kulgam.

    The search operation turned into an encounter when the terrorists opened fire on the security forces.

    A rifle has been recovered from one of the slain terrorists.

