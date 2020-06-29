3 terrorists gunned down in encounter at Jammu and Kashmir

  • search
    New Delhi, June 29: Three terrorists have been killed in an encounter in Anantnag, Jammu and Kashmir, the police have said.

    The encounter broke out following inputs from the intelligence about the presence of terrorists at Khulchohar in South Kashmir. Following the input, the security forces launched a search operation.

    The terrorists opened fire on the search party, following which the encounter broke out. Following the encounter, an AK-47 assault rifle and two pistols were recovered from the site.

    Two terrorists eliminated in Sopore encounter

    On June 26, it may be recalled that three terrorists were killed when the forces launched an operation at the Chewa Ullar area in Tral. This year alone, the security forces have gunned down over 100 terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir. Most of those gunned down were top commanders of the Jaish-e-Mohammad, Lashkar-e-Tayiba and Hizbul Mujahideen.

    Story first published: Monday, June 29, 2020, 7:57 [IST]
