3 terrorists gunned down at Pulwama

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Feb 19: At least three militants were killed in an encounter with security forces in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir, police officials said on Wednesday.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Tral area of Pulwama district late Tuesday night following information about presence of militants there, a police official said.

He said during searches, an encounter broke out between militants and security forces.

Three unidentified militants were killed in the gunfight, the official said.