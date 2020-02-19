  • search
Trending Coronavirus Donald Trump
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now  
Your Evening Brief
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    3 terrorists gunned down at Pulwama

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Feb 19: At least three militants were killed in an encounter with security forces in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir, police officials said on Wednesday.

    Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Tral area of Pulwama district late Tuesday night following information about presence of militants there, a police official said.

    3 terrorists gunned down at Pulwama
    File Photo

    He said during searches, an encounter broke out between militants and security forces.

    J&K: Three terrorist killed as encounter underway at Nagrota toll plaza

    Three unidentified militants were killed in the gunfight, the official said.

    More TERRORISTS News

    Read more about:

    terrorists pulwama encounter security forces jammu and kashmir

    Story first published: Wednesday, February 19, 2020, 7:54 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 19, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X