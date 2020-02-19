For Quick Alerts
3 terrorists gunned down at Pulwama
India
New Delhi, Feb 19: At least three militants were killed in an encounter with security forces in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir, police officials said on Wednesday.
Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Tral area of Pulwama district late Tuesday night following information about presence of militants there, a police official said.
He said during searches, an encounter broke out between militants and security forces.
Three unidentified militants were killed in the gunfight, the official said.