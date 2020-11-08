3 terrorists gunned down as Army thwarts infiltration bid in J&K; 3 soldiers martyred

Explained: What is the Roshni Act that was annulled in Jammu and Kashmir

Srinagar, Nov 08: At least one captain and two soldiers died on Sunday as the army foiled an infiltration bid along the Line of Control (LoC) in Machil sector of Jammu and Kashmir. Three terrorists have also been eliminated, the Border Security Force confirmed.

The officials said terrorists trying to infiltrate were intercepted by a patrol party of the army and contact with them was established.

"Suspicious movement of unidentified persons detected by own patrolling party near LoC fence at Machil sector (in Kupwara district of north Kashmir) on night 7-8 November at 0100 hours," defence spokesman Colonel Rajesh Kalia said.

The gunbattle ended at about 4 am by which time the Army moved in reinforcements. Two other jawans who have been injured have been evacuated.

The operation is still underway, officials said.