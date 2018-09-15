3 terrorists encountered in J&K; Fierce battle underway

Jammu Kashmir, Sep 15: In Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district, three terrorists have been killed in an ongoing encounter that started late on Friday night in Chowgam area of Qazigund town.

Train services between Baramulla- Qazigund have been suspended. The terrorists are said to have been trapped inside a house. Five terrorists are still trapped inside. Further details are awaited.

Just a day a fierce battle among the army personnel and militants had taken place in Kakriyal area in Jammu. 13 security personnel were injured while three Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorists were killed in the encounter.