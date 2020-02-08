  • search
    3-storey building collapses in Punjab's Mohali, several feared trapped

    By PTI
    |

    Chandigarh, Feb 08: Several people are feared trapped as a three-storey building collapsed in Punjab's Mohali district on Saturday, police said.

    The building, located on the Kharar-Landran road, collapsed when a JCB machine was digging its basement, they said. Several people are feared trapped under the debris, police said.

    3-storey building collapses in Punjabs Mohali, several feared trapped
    Image courtesy: ANI Twitter

    A rescue operation is are underway to look for the people trapped under the debris, they said. A team of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has also been called to the site, police said.

