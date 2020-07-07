3 stages of disengagement on cards, but commitment would be validated in two weeks

New Delhi, July 07: The first stage of disengagement would depend on maintaining a specified distance between the Indian and Chinese armies.

The Indian side is however closely watching the Chinese and the disengagement would be validated in two weeks if both sides keep the commitment, a source tells OneIndia.

Creating a buffer zone of 3 kilometres was first suggested between the two armies. The second stage would include pulling back the deployment of the additional troops.

Following this, the restoration of status quo ante would come into the picture. This would take place after pulling back men, equipment and heavy weapons to the levels of April 2020. This would essentially mean that the Indian Army can patrol in the disputed Pangong Tso area.

As per the arrangement, both sides have moved 2 kilometres behind the PP14 area. It has been decided to have just 30 soldiers in makeshift tents. There would be 50 soldiers at the second perimeter, which is 1 kilometre away.

The focus would now shift to the PP15 and PP17A-Gogra in the Hot Springs area. There are over 1,000 soldiers here from each side. While there has been some amount of disengagement in this area, there is nothing really much to speak about. The disengagement here would take some more time as both sides continue to talk. The other area that would need massive disengagement is the Pangong Tso area.

Since June 6, there have been 3 rounds of talks held between the military commanders of both sides. The next round of talks would be held on July 11, a source informed OneIndia.

On the Indian troops pulling back, the source said that it is being done without giving up any territorial claim. This is being done only to separating the two armies and also create a sense of confidence as the disengagement takes place.